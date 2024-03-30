D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 20820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

D-BOX Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.72 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.99.

About D-BOX Technologies

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

