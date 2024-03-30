FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.29

Shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 546881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

FTAI Infrastructure Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $638.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.44 million for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 48.71%.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -6.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 472.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,246,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,431,000 after buying an additional 6,807,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,458,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after purchasing an additional 159,486 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,484,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 923,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $12,688,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.