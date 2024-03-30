US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2015 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of OBIL opened at $49.96 on Friday. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $50.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Free Report) by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF

The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

