Centamin (TSE:CEE) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.92

Shares of Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.92 and last traded at C$1.92, with a volume of 16500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

Centamin Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Centamin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Centamin’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

