Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.59

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 631678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Sintana Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of C$157.38 million, a P/E ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

In other Sintana Energy news, Director Bruno Maruzzo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total value of C$38,000.00. Insiders own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

