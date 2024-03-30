NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Short Interest Update

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the February 29th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total value of $1,836,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,700.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $742,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $8,099.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7,530.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6,731.40. NVR has a 1-year low of $5,210.49 and a 1-year high of $8,158.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $133.44 EPS. Analysts predict that NVR will post 484.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

