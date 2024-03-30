Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.33

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.33 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.40 ($0.25), with a volume of 365431 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.27).

The firm has a market capitalization of £42.71 million, a P/E ratio of 650.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

