Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Short Interest Down 16.0% in March

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the February 29th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Tenaris Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $39.27 on Friday. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.83.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.89. Tenaris had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Analysts predict that Tenaris will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 2.8% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,825,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,887,000 after buying an additional 243,148 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Tenaris by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,279,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,238,000 after purchasing an additional 256,547 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Tenaris by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,104,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,652,000 after purchasing an additional 48,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,092,000 after purchasing an additional 90,940 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Tenaris by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,096,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,740,000 after purchasing an additional 275,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Featured Articles

