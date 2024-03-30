iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after buying an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after buying an additional 142,658 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

