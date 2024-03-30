Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Short Interest Up 31.9% in March

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the February 29th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,641.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $545,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,804.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,641.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,407 shares of company stock worth $6,142,892 over the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DCI

Donaldson Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $74.68 on Friday. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $75.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

About Donaldson

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

