Short Interest in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Decreases By 15.5%

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the February 29th total of 186,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

LCNB Trading Up 3.6 %

LCNB opened at $15.94 on Friday. LCNB has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $210.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. LCNB had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Equities research analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCNB Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at LCNB

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.19%.

In related news, EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,939 shares in the company, valued at $270,827.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan bought 2,500 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,827.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $55,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,324.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,476 shares of company stock worth $133,651 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCNB

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 898.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in LCNB during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in LCNB in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in LCNB during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

