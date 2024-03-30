Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the February 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %
EPRXF opened at C$3.24 on Friday. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$2.93 and a 1-year high of C$6.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.40.
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
