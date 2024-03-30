Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the February 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

EPRXF opened at C$3.24 on Friday. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$2.93 and a 1-year high of C$6.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.40.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis and eosinophilic esophagitis, as well as under development for treating canine osteoarthritis.

