DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Short Interest Update

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the February 29th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:DHT opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.94. DHT has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.78 million. DHT had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DHT will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 866,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 63,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DHT by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of DHT by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of DHT by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 144,397 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

