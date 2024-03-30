Lifestyle Communities Limited (OTCMKTS:LCOMF) Short Interest Update

Lifestyle Communities Limited (OTCMKTS:LCOMFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,700 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the February 29th total of 491,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,379.0 days.

Shares of LCOMF stock opened at C$12.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.70. Lifestyle Communities has a 1-year low of C$11.60 and a 1-year high of C$12.15.

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing for its homeowners in community in Australia. The company operates communities, including 21 in operation and 9 in planning or development. It serves working, semi-retired, and retired people. The company was formerly known as Namberry Limited and changed its name to Lifestyle Communities Limited in June 2007.

