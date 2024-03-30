Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX) Short Interest Update

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the February 29th total of 22,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intellinetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Intellinetics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INLX opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intellinetics has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92 and a beta of 0.33.

Intellinetics ( NYSEAMERICAN:INLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Intellinetics had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.08%. Equities analysts expect that Intellinetics will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

