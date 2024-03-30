National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Short Interest Update

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the February 29th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of National Presto Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 74.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 695.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

National Presto Industries Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NPK opened at $83.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.58. National Presto Industries has a twelve month low of $66.83 and a twelve month high of $84.29.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $98.42 million for the quarter.

National Presto Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.58%.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.