Short Interest in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Declines By 17.6%

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 29th total of 1,990,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 439,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBI. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in TrueBlue by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 16,624 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 17,598 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 77,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 26,299 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueBlue Price Performance

TBI opened at $12.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $19.06.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $492.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.53 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. TrueBlue’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TrueBlue will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

