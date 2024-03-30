Short Interest in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Declines By 17.6%

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 29th total of 1,990,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 439,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBI. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in TrueBlue by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 16,624 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 17,598 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 77,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 26,299 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TBI opened at $12.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $19.06.
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.
