iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1561 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PFF opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $32.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFF. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

