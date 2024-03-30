iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on April 5th

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0856 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
IBTO stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF
