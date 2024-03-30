Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.38

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.38 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.35), with a volume of 112786 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.30 ($0.36).

Livermore Investments Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of £44.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.08 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 34.10.

About Livermore Investments Group

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

