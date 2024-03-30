Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 76.0% from the February 29th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance

Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

