Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 76.0% from the February 29th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance
Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.
