PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.20 and last traded at $67.14. Approximately 2,480,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 18,204,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

PayPal Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $8,639,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth $5,261,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

