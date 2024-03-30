Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Park Aerospace has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Park Aerospace Trading Up 1.7 %

PKE opened at $16.63 on Friday. Park Aerospace has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.76 million, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $11.64 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Park Aerospace by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 277.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Park Aerospace by 390.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Park Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 542.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKE

Park Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.