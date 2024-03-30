Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.42 and last traded at $23.54. Approximately 22,986,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 71,018,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 255.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,293,942 over the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,178,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,446,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 312,767 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 25,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 115,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

