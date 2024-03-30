TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) rose 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 13,597,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 20,930,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

WULF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TeraWulf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

TeraWulf Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,958,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,900,000 after purchasing an additional 81,033 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,123,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,409 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,464,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,641 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 712,633 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

