BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of CAD7.25-8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.00. The company issued revenue guidance of CAD9.1-9.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.01 billion. BRP also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.370-6.110 EPS.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $67.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day moving average is $68.72. BRP has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.69%.

DOOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group cut BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BRP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in BRP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BRP by 10.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

