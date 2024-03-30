Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.142 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BALI opened at $28.89 on Friday. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92.

Get Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.