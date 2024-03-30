Bank of South Carolina Co. (BKSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $12.74 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $69.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of South Carolina in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

