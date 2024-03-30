Bank of South Carolina Co. (BKSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th.
Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $12.74 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $69.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 12.60%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of South Carolina in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Bank of South Carolina Company Profile
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
