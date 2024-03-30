First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Performance

FPL opened at $7.66 on Friday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

