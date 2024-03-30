First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Performance
FPL opened at $7.66 on Friday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82.
About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
