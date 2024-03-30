AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Trading Down 3.6%

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.81. 8,572,349 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 7,921,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 6,139,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,739,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,443,000. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,914,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,003,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,664,000 after purchasing an additional 611,574 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

