Astrana Health (ASTH) and Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) is one of 68 public companies in the "Management consulting services" industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Astrana Health to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Astrana Health and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Astrana Health
|$1.39 billion
|$60.72 million
|31.81
|Astrana Health Competitors
|$1.65 billion
|$115.64 million
|9.18
Astrana Health’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Astrana Health. Astrana Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Risk and Volatility
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings for Astrana Health and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Astrana Health
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|Astrana Health Competitors
|69
|572
|1443
|58
|2.70
Astrana Health presently has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.93%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 18.69%. Given Astrana Health’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Astrana Health has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
52.8% of Astrana Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Astrana Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Astrana Health
|4.49%
|11.52%
|6.67%
|Astrana Health Competitors
|-66.14%
|-357.52%
|-18.49%
Summary
Astrana Health rivals beat Astrana Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
Astrana Health Company Profile
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA.
