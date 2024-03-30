Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Reaches $137.60 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $137.60 million and approximately $16.19 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00077117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00025704 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00018104 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

