Cardano Trading Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Cardano has a total market cap of $23.32 billion and $511.43 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00000933 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.67 or 0.05063555 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00077117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00025704 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00018125 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00018104 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,742,818,379 coins and its circulating supply is 35,587,988,130 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

