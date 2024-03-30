Fruth Investment Management Sells 55 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fruth Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 2,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.60.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS stock opened at $687.03 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $438.59 and a twelve month high of $704.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $622.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $568.36. The firm has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

