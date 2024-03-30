Gradient Investments LLC Buys 829 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 38.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SU opened at $36.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.26%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

