Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,015 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $16,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $68.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.01, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $68.92.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $463,322.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,833.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $463,322.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,833.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,945. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

