Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,931 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 1.45% of Global X MLP ETF worth $20,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 1,201.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period.
Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $40.22 and a 12 month high of $48.35.
The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.
