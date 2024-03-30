Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,931 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 1.45% of Global X MLP ETF worth $20,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 1,201.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $40.22 and a 12 month high of $48.35.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.