DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Trading 6.2% Higher

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.17 and last traded at $34.94. 1,805,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,843,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on DV shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Stock Up 6.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 85.76, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,706,463.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,706,463.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,480 shares of company stock worth $2,086,690 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 75,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.