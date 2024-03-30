NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.78. Approximately 565,736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,099,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

NextDecade Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextDecade

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 337.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,892,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,457 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 86.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 76,593 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 157,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 83,635 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 15.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

