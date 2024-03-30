AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.35

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 340064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

AMTD Digital Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMTD Digital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HKD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AMTD Digital by 6,283.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 29,407 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMTD Digital by 121.7% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in AMTD Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AMTD Digital during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

AMTD Digital Company Profile

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

