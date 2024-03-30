ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.10

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.10 and last traded at $68.10, with a volume of 19058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.48.

ProShares Ultra Financials Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Financials

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 425.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 2,903.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000.

About ProShares Ultra Financials

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

