Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 55946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Grid Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of C$14.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.42.

About Grid Metals

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

