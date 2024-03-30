Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $86.05 and last traded at $86.17. Approximately 2,273,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 6,779,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Carvana Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.92. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 162.80 and a beta of 3.32.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carvana news, Director Neha Parikh purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Neha Parikh bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $396,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,537,091.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,659. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth about $11,071,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,268,000 after purchasing an additional 62,820 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,879,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 56.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 280,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,906,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

