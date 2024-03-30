Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.61

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.61 and last traded at $42.61, with a volume of 10337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.49.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $660.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1802 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

