Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.31 and last traded at $53.09. 510,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 480,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.19.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOXF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.27.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.34). Fox Factory had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $332.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 171.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

