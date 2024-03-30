Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 5,628,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 7,715,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Luminar Technologies Trading Up 10.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.25 million. Research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 714,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 472,778 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 612,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 221,929 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 172,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 555,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 609.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 87,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

See Also

