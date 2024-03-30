Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,679,606 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 818,511 shares.The stock last traded at $19.25 and had previously closed at $19.30.

Prudential Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

Institutional Trading of Prudential

About Prudential

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Prudential by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Prudential by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.