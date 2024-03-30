Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,679,606 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 818,511 shares.The stock last traded at $19.25 and had previously closed at $19.30.
Prudential Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45.
Prudential Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.
Institutional Trading of Prudential
About Prudential
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prudential
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.