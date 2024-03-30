SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,166,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 393% from the previous session’s volume of 439,073 shares.The stock last traded at $57.85 and had previously closed at $57.60.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,095,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 74,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

