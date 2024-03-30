Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $3.49

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $4.46. Mesoblast shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 11,940,182 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Mesoblast Stock Up 43.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at approximately $757,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 20.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 149,023 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

