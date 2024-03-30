iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $128.18

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $128.18 and last traded at $128.02, with a volume of 17560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.04.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

